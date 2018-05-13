So the first thing I did upon landing in London was get wi-fi and check the Warriors score.

If you know the Warriors score, you will understand why we are not, sadly, opening the week with our usual celebration of Warriors' victories.



To sit in the back of a car full of anticipation, given it was the Roosters and we spanked the Roosters last time only to find out what happened this time, is no way to arrive in a new country.

There are issues around consistency I would be a bit worried about. As we have said before, getting beaten isn't the end of the world. Getting thrashed is, especially when in all the other weeks you look like the side to beat in the entire competition.

Anyway, we lost, but it's still a season full of prospect.



And we'll be as ready, as we always are, this time next week to report on resumption of normal service.



But missing the game is a small price to pay to be here in my favourite city in the world - and for the next week the city the world is watching.

No-one does pomp and ceremony like the Brits, and no one does royalty like the Brits.

Advertisement

So this week is about the build-up to the wedding. And from the moment you arrive it is on. The merchandise is out and everywhere you look you wonder how they can claim the wedding is worth a billion dollars worth of business. They'll do that in merchandise alone.

The Union Jack tall hat is my current favourite, but it's early days.

Every pub has Harry and Meghan's name, a crown, a Union Jack, something patriotic painted over the windows, along with their Saturday afternoon offerings inviting all and sundry to come and enjoy the festivities at their place.



The only real concern I have on day one is the weather. We arrived yesterday to cloud, showers and cool.



It was about 14 degrees, when we first came here for William and Kate's wedding it was the same time of year and they'd had the warmest Easter since World War 11.

So this is in stark contrast and the forecast for the week at this stage is fine each day, but it's 18 degrees tops so no one's getting out a knotted hanky, patriotic or not.

But this is big, we've been here for the Rugby World Cup, the Olympics, Brexit, the first wedding and now this.

And royal weddings win hands down for noise hype and anticipation. It's going to be quite the week and we can't wait.