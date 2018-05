Two crashes are causing heavy delays this morning on Auckland motorways.

A crash is blocking the right lane southbound on the Southern Motorway, just after the Penrose Overbridge.

Traffic is backing up to Greenlane.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 7:45AM



A crash on the Southern mwy Southbound just after the Penrose Rd overbridge is blocking the right lane. Please merge left if possible and expect delays. ^JF pic.twitter.com/5uHfNB4bLy — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 13, 2018

Meanwhile, the left lane southbound on the Southwestern Motorway just after Dominion Rd has been blocked due to a crash about 7.15am.

The NZ Transport Agency said traffic was building up between Maioro St and Hillsborough Rd.