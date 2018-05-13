No one was seriously injured when a car hit a stationary car previously involved in a crash in the Athenree Gorge in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 2 between Mathers Rd and Tauranga Rd near Waihi about 4.50am, a police spokeswoman said.

"There was a car in the area that was involved in a historic crash," she said.

"There was police tape around it and another car has collided with it."

The driver was not seriously injured however was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

The road was not blocked.

