Two men are facing charges involving methamphetamine after 500 grams of the drug was found in their car during a traffic stop in Murchison.

The 26-year-old and 27-year-old were stopped in the small town in the Tasman region on Friday after they were reported for an earlier driving offence in St Anaud.

Police subsequently searched their vehicle and found about 500g of meth.

The men were charged with possession and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Advertisement

They appeared in the Nelson District Court later the same day.