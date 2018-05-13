Labour's candidate for the Northcote byelection says his top priorities, if elected, are transport, housing and mental health.

Shanan Halbert launched his campaign this afternoon at Birkenhead Primary School, on the North Shore.

About 500 people packed out the school hall and a number of politicians, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, were also present.

Ardern acknowledged Halbert's enthusiasm to get involved; revealing he had already started texting her with ideas for Northcote.

Halbert, who lives in Birkenhead, said he would be strong local voice for the people of Northcote.

He also talked about the Government's recent announcement for transport in Auckland; saying improved services on ferries, the Northern Busway, investment in Skypath and Seapath, as well as funding for local transport solutions would all benefit transport in the North Shore too.

"I promise I will strongly advocate inside Government for the right mix of affordable local housing.

"We will help everyone - from those who need emergency housing to those who rent and people who wanted to buy.

"We will also make it a priority to support those who need mental healthcare in the community.''

Today's launch follows that of National candidate Dan Bidois, who launched his campaign last weekend.

The Nothcote byelection runs on June 9.