The Bright Lights Festival has come to a dazzling end on Mother's Day with an impressive fireworks display in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

The fireworks kicked off at 7.30pm and lasted for about six minutes.

Bright Lights kicked off the festival with a fireworks display on Thursday as well.

The event was opened to the public on Friday and was a free experience curated by artist Angus Muir.

There was more than a dozen light installations around the Auckland Harbour as part of the event.