A man led police on a 20-minute pursuit on foot after ditching his mate in the vehicle he crashed.

About 10.00am this morning, police observed a driver, known to be disqualified, driving on Killarney St and on to Chicago St in the Otago town of Alexandra.

Police indicated for the car to pull over, and although the driver acknowledged police, he continued driving at the speed limit around the streets of Alexandra.

Police followed the vehicle with lights and sirens for a short time on to SH8.

The offending vehicle continued to drive at the speed limit before it was crashed into a fence.

The driver ejected himself from the vehicle and continued on foot, leaving his passenger in the car.

The passenger was not injured.

The fleeing man was chased on foot for about 20 minutes and police finally stopped him attempting to get into a property of a relative, in the Pines area.

"During the process, a number of police units from around the district assisted to cordon and contain the offender who was running from police."

We are pleased that our fleet-footed and quick-witted staff were able to capture the offender without anyone getting hurt," Senior Sergeant Brian Benn said.

A 29-year-old Southland man has been arrested on a number of driving-related charges, drug charges and historical matters.