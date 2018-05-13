A ceiling of a house in Whanganui has collapsed while a resident was inside.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the incident at Matipo St before 4pm on Sunday.

It is understood that at least one person was in the house at the time of the collapse.

No one was injured, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Occupants told the Wanganui Chronicle they did not want to comment or to be photographed, but confirmed a section of the ceiling had come down because of a plumbing leak between an old and a new connection.

Firefighters helped them clean up, they said.