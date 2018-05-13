In case you missed it: This was one of the Herald's top stories on social media this week.

An Auckland man's way to pass the time while sitting in Auckland traffic has gone viral.

Maureece Waata uploaded a video to his Facebook profile on May 4 showing his "traffic prank", driving down Auckland roads telling fellow drivers their keys are in the car door.

A few of the drivers can be seen reaching for the door to check and most seem to see the funny side of the prank, with some getting upset.

This is the only thing that makes sitting in Auckland traffic somewhat fun," the Aucklander added as a caption.

The video has been viewed nearly half a million times and shared by more than 6000 people.