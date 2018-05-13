Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman in Napier on Saturday.

Police said the woman, aged in her mid-20s, was found by a passerby at a property on Kelvin Rd in Maraenui at about 2pm on Saturday.

She was transported to hospital for medical attention for serious injuries and has undergone emergency surgery at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A neighbour and friend, who did not wish to be named, said she knew the woman because their children played together.



She was concerned about the children in the area.

"We don't really know much about what's happened.

"We just know someone's been stabbed and they haven't even come and told us - and we have kids here.

"We have to know if somebody's out and about. We have kids that come up and down the street all the time."

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said she was upset the victim had been left to be found later by a passerby.

"I just think it's sad that she was lying there for so long.

"Nobody saw or heard anything.

"That's what upsets us, that she was left for dead."

Police had spoken to her and others in the neighbourhood and had left the scene by yesterday evening.

The neighbour, who had lived on Kelvin Rd for 50 years, did not know the victim well but had said "hello" to her on the street before.

Kelvin Rd had always been a nice place to live and something like this could happen anywhere, she said.

"They don't even know who it was, I don't know if it was random. I think it was somebody that knew her."

Staff from the Criminal Investigation Branch yesterday carried out a forensic examination of the property where the stabbing took place.

A mobile control unit was also on the site and several detectives could yesterday be seen coming and going.

The scene was cordoned off with police tape and security guards were in place.

A neighbour said spotlights had been used to illuminate the house overnight on Saturday, with security guards also moving people away from the scene during the night.

A Hawke's Bay Hospital spokesperson said they could not provide any more information on the condition of the woman as it was being dealt with by police.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the Hawke's Bay police, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.