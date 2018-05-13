Five people rescued from a section of the Te Araroa Trail near Mangamuka were caught out by the amount of time needed to complete the walk.

Northland Police Search and Rescue boss Senior sergeant Cliff Metcalfe said five women from Auckland, aged in their 60s were rescued on Saturday evening after becoming lost in bush near Mangamuka.

He said the group had planned to do a walk in the Herekino Forest, near Kaitaia, but when they got to Kaitaia were told it was closed.

They opted for another walk through the Raetea Forest, which Department of Conservation information said would take 10 hours.

Metcalfe said the group started out at 7am, but at 6pm they had not reached the end and were wet, cold, tired and only had one torch so called 111.

Police Search and Rescue and Far North Search and Rescue responded.

"At 9pm two search teams deployed to the track," Metcalfe said.

He said searchers were able to use a phone belonging to one of the members of the group to determine the group's location. They were around 4km from the end of the track.

Metcalfe said there were strong winds and continual showers.

At 10pm the searchers reached the lost group, and were able to provide them with warm dry clothing.

The lost trampers made their way out to Makene Rd where they were assessed by St John staff.

Metcalfe said the group had no medical issues and were given a ride back to their accommodation in Ahipara.

His message was for people to be prepared.

"They were unfamiliar with the area and got caught out by the length of time to walk the track."

He said at this time of year the track is very muddy, and trees had blown across the track, so it could "easily" take 12 to 13 hours to complete.

Metcalfe said the group were fit and had a distress beacon and cellphones. However, they only had day packs, and needed to "carry a bit more gear".

He said they made the right call to stop and call for help, rather than carry on in the dark and go off down the wrong track or sustain an injury.