Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed in her home in Napier.

The victim, in her mid-20s, was found by a member of the public walking past a property on Kelvin Rd, in Maraenui, about 2pm yesterday.

Authorities were alerted to the incident when a member of the public walking past the victim's house heard her cries for help.

She had suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she has since undergone surgery.

A resident on the street told the Herald she found out about the incident after police and emergency vehicles started arriving.

"Somebody said someone had got stabbed.

"They've got tents at the back, there's a whole scene examination going on right now.''

It is understood a number of people live at the property.

Police officers remain at the scene today; carrying out a scene examination. Other enquiries are still ongoing and authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.