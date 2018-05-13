A woman believed to have been stabbed at her home in Napier is in hospital.

Police confirmed a woman was found "with injuries'' at a property on Kelvin Rd, in Maraenui, in Napier yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the woman suffered stab wounds, according to Stuff.

Authorities were alerted to the incident when a member of the public walking past the victim's house heard her cries for help.

The woman was found alone inside, police told the publication.

Emergency services were called to the house at 2pm.

A police spokesman told the Herald: "Police are investigating after a woman was found injured in a property.''

"She was transported to hospital.''

Officers attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing, he said.

