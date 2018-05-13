A small Budget increase for early intervention services will halve the waiting list of preschoolers needing extra help, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

She told 800 people at an education summit in Auckland today that Thursday's Budget would include an extra $21.5 million for the early intervention service over the next four years, about $5.4 million a year.

Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin said the increase would halve the current waiting list.

"This Budget increase will see an extra 1750 children receive help in this coming year and contracted early intervention service providers will support an additional 150 children with the highest needs," she said.

"Within two years this number will increase to an additional 200 children."

The numbers are small compared with just over 13,000 preschool children who received an early intervention service in 2015-16 for problems such as speech delays and autism.

Former Education Minister Nikki Kaye told former Green MP Catherine Delahunty last year that 1204 children were waiting longer than 90 days for an early intervention service appointment as at July 3 last year, with one child waiting for 381 days.

However the average waiting time for an appointment has been trending downwards from 97 days in 2013-14 to 71 days in 2016-17.

Ardern said the average wait was now 74 days - "and in the life of a little 3- or 4-year-old child who's hungry to learn, that's 74 days too long".

Martin said the extra Budget funding would include "over 60 additional early intervention study awards and speech language therapy scholarships".

Ardern said the extra money for early intervention was only "one of the components of the package" of extra learning support initiatives in the Budget.

"Next week's Budget contains a major funding boost for a significant package of learning support initiatives," she said.

Martin and Education Minister Chris Hipkins are due to take a longer-term "action plan" for learning support to the Cabinet in October.

Rotorua Girls' High School Year 13 student Georgia Brouwer cried when she met the Prime Minister at today's education summit.

"As soon as I saw her a wave of emotion came over me. I didn't know what to do so I just cried," she said.

"I think she's such an inspiration for our people with all she has done so far. She appears in our communities and interacts with people in ways you would never see a typical prime minister do."

She managed to tell Ardern that she attended Rotorua Girls.

"She said she had many friends who used to go there when she was living in Murupara," Georgia said.

"I just said, 'Thank you for being an inspiration to us all', basically told her that I love her.

"She said, 'Thank you very much'."