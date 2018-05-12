A child is believed to be among the injured after a serious crash in Auckland that left a car severed in two and a a major Auckland road closed this morning.

Three people were injured - two seriously and one moderately - after the two-car crash in Pakuranga about 9.25am.

A police spokeswoman said they had been called to the two-car crash on Ti Rakau Dr, near the intersection of Edgewater Dr. Images show one of the cars was severed in two.

Traffic control and diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area. Photo / Supplied

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances had attended the incident and treated three patients. All three had been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Two patients are in a serious condition, while the third is in a moderate condition. It is believed one of the injured may be a child.

Ti Rakau Dr was closed in both directions, as the Serious Crash Unit began investigating.

A witness at the scene said police had begun scene examinations.

"It was obviously quite a serious crash between a late model BMW and what appears to be a small two-door Corolla hatchback that looks to have spilt in half on impact," he said.

"The people in the BMW had their car windscreen cut off so they could get out of the car.

Ti Rakau Dr is blocked in both directions after the 9.25am incident. Photo / Supplied

"It looks like they've possibly hit a tree and then sort of spun down the road and come to a stop on the grassy median strip.

"The Corolla is right on the corner of Edgewater Dr and Ti Rakau, but the BMW is maybe 50m down Ti Rakau Dr."

One neighbour, who was asleep at the time, reported hearing a loud bang and thinking someone had hit his fence.

He then saw people trying to pull the occupants of the BMW out of the vehicle.

This is the second crash in east Auckland in 12 hours, with a fatal crash on Te Irirangi Dr in East Tamaki at 10.59pm last night.

One person was trapped and died a short time later despite staff commencing CPR.

The Serious Crash Unit is also investigating this incident.