It's a perfect Sunday to stay in bed for a little longer today, with heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in store for much of the country.

A broad low over the Tasman sea is directing a moist northerly flow over the North Island, which is expected to hang around until tomorrow.

A heavy rain warning is in place for eastern Bay of Plenty, east of Whakatane, and Gisborne, north of Ruatoria.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Severe Weather Watch issued for NTHLD, AUCK, GTBAR, CORO, WKATO, WTOMO, BOP, ROTR, TAUPO, TMNUI, TAIHP, GISB, HAWK https://t.co/KW4M7r95Ph — Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 12, 2018

Watches are also in place over Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, remainder of Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taihape, remainder of Gisborne and the Hawkes Bay Ranges.

Most of these are in place until later today, or early tomorrow. The low should then move southeast across the country during Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to affect northern and central North Island areas this morning, including; Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taranaki.

These thunderstorms will boost local rainfall rates. Some of the thunderstorms may be severe with localised downpours of 20-40mm/hr.

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said the majority of the North Island had rain overnight at varying levels, which has spread to the upper South Island in the early hours of this morning.

"Some of the heaviest falls have been in the Gisborne area around the ranges, and also Hawkes Bay."

Central Gisborne had 20mls of rain in the past 24 hours, Hicks Bay had about 34mls, and the ranges had between 35-50mls overnight.

Hawkes Bay had about 25-30mls overnight, while the Bay of Plenty ranges had 57.5mls in the last 18 hours.

Whakatane got a drenching with 38mls, followed by Tauranga with 24mls. Auckland was slightly better off, receiving around 14-15mls in selected areas.

"There is currently some rain over Auckland which should clear in the next hour or two, or ease, but there will be more later on this morning," Mercer said.

"It is not going to become nice at all today."

The best part of the country to be in would be the lower South Island, which is cloudy but less wet.

"It is going to stay relatively cloudy, probably the best part of the country at the moment is Fiordland, it is relatively fine there with some high cloud," Mercer said.

"Into the Southern Lakes, so places like Queenstown and Wanaka, aren't to bad as well. However there is some patchy fog around inland Otago, but that should clear during the morning."

Today's weather

• Whangarei

Periods of rain, chance heavy with thunderstorms. Northerlies. 22C high, 14C overnight.

• Auckland

Periods of rain, chance heavy. Possible morning thunderstorms. Northerlies. 21C high 14C overnight.

• Hamilton

Periods of rain, chance heavy. Possible morning thunderstorms. Northerlies. 21C high, 12C overnight.

• Tauranga

Periods of rain, chance heavy. Strong northerlies. 21C high, 14C overnight.

• New Plymouth

Periods of rain, heavy with possible thunderstorms. Rain easing from afternoon. Northeasterlies. 19C high, 13C overnight.

• Napier

Rain at times, clearing evening, staying cloudy. Northerlies. 18C high, 10C overnight.

• Wellington

Rain, easing from afternoon. Low cloud possible from evening. Southerlies. 15C high 12C overnight.

• Nelson

Rain, briefly heavy, easing by afternoon. Northeast breezes. 15C high, 10C overnight.

• Christchurch

Cloud increasing, with rain developing about midday. Northeasterlies gradually dying out. 11C high, 8C overnight.

• Dunedin

Fine with high cloud, but becoming overcast in the evening with chance drizzle. Northeast breezes. 11C high, 6C overnight.