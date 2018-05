One person is dead after two cars collided on Te Irirangi Drive in East Tamaki on Saturday night.

Police and other emergency services were attending the scene in the northbound lane of the road about 500m north of Accent Dr.

The crash was first reported at 10.59 pm.

One person was trapped and died a short time later despite staff commencing CPR, police said.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending to examine the scene.