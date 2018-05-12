An $18 million Powerball ticket was bought at Paper Plus in Remuera.

The Auckland player will wake up significantly richer tomorrow, following tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was made up of $18 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

This follows on from the last big Powerball win in April when a MyLotto player from Northland won $8.3 million.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Christchurch will also be celebrating tonight after winning $333,333 each with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Lucky Shop Lotto in Auckland and Countdown Eastgate in Christchurch.

Strike Four was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday where the jackpot will be $300,000.

Meanwhile, in Lotto's popular Mother's Day promotion, 50 extra prizes were up for grabs including five Mercedes-Benz A-Class cars, five $20,000 travel prizes, 20 $10,000 shopping prizes, and 20 prizes of $10,000 cash.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.