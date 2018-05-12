The manager of an Auckland Lotto store where an $18 million ticket was sold is describing the news as "unreal".

The $18 million Powerball ticket was bought at Paper Plus in Remuera, which has only been a Lotto retailer for a few months.

The winning ticket was made up of $18 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Manager Scott McLanachan said he had "absolutely no idea" who the winner was.

He had heard that the big winner had bought their ticket at his store, but that was as far as his knowledge went.

The store had only become a Lotto retailer in February, he said, and this was the first big win the store could claim.

"We've gone straight from small prizes to the big stakes."

"It's unreal."

The win follows on from the last big Powerball win in April when a MyLotto player from Northland won $8.3 million.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Christchurch will also be celebrating this weekend after winning $333,333 each with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Lucky Shop Lotto in Auckland and Countdown Eastgate in Christchurch.

Strike Four was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday where the jackpot will be $300,000.

Meanwhile, in Lotto's popular Mother's Day promotion, 50 extra prizes were up for grabs including five Mercedes-Benz A-Class cars, five $20,000 travel prizes, 20 $10,000 shopping prizes, and 20 prizes of $10,000 cash.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

What you could do with $18 million

• 18 million mini frozen cokes from McDonald's.

• Have Taylor Swift serenade you at Mt Smart Stadium. The popstar is coming here in November for her Reputation tour. It might be a little late now, but $18 million would have let you purchase every single ticket in the stadium - so it could be just you and Taylor.

It could have been an intimate evening with Tay-Tay, had the winner used their prize to book out an entire stadium for a night of her upcoming tour. Photo / File

• Around 90 Tesla Model Xs. Purchasing the top model of Elon Musk's range of electric vehicles would set you back a tidy $208,096 NZD. With the winnings from a $18 million Powerball ticket you could buy around 90 of them.

• Buy this $4 million house in your local 'burb Remuera - and still have some cash to pop a Porsche in the garage.

• Buy a bach in Omaha, like this one. You can now escape Remuera on the weekend - to join the masses of Aucklanders in Omaha.

• Pop it in the bank to save for Auckland's most expensive home. Unfortunately, $18 million wouldn't quite get you Auckland's top-priced residential property - which went for $28,888,000 last year.

With a membership to the Remuera Golf Club, you could have hit the green with Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden last week. Photo / Supplied

• Become a lifelong member of the Remuera Golf Club. With a full men's membership priced at $2,819 a year, you easily live out your days playing alongside the star-studded players that grace the greens.

• Subscribe to the New Zealand Herald for a 7 day delivery, for the next 180,000 years.