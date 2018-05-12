The family of a Kiwi man who went missing while swimming off the coast of Malaysia are mourning the "loving father" and grandfather.

Robert Mark Fagan, 63, was reported missing after a swim on April 30 near a yacht anchored one nautical mile off southern Johor state.

A search and rescue mission was launched but no sign of Fagan has been found.

In a statement, his family said they believed he had suffered a "medical event" while swimming.

"This loss is a shock to all and he will be deeply missed by his family and many friends both here and all over the world," they said in the statement, provided to Stuff.

Fagan was remembered as a loving father, husband and grandfather who loved music, tramping and yachting, they said.

He had four children and two grandchildren, Stuff reported.

"The Ministry is in touch with the missing person's family and is providing consular assistance," A New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said earlier this month.