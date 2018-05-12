Former National MP Tau Henare has announced he and his wife, Ngaire Henare, are separating after 33 years together.

Henare, a board member at Housing New Zealand, posted the news on his personal Facebook page today.

"Sadly, Mrs H and I have decided to let our marriage come to an end before we both turn into zombies and while there is still loads of love and respect between us to be able to sustain a lasting and enduring friendship," he wrote.

"Our 33-year partnership has been one of lessons - hard earned - but much appreciated. It has given us the confidence and wisdom to step out alone to embrace change and to forge some new trails like the true adventurers we are.

Advertisement

"While some may be shocked by our announcement, we can assure everybody that we were completely sober."

Henare said this meant there was "no drama" in the decision to split.

He thanked his "awesome kids" for their love, understanding, and support.

The news has drawn support and well wishes from friends on social media.

"Such a courageous decision but I'm sure to the benefit of all concerned," one person commented. "Glad it was an amicable decision and will keep you and your family in my prayers my friend."

Another person said it took "a ton of courage to have separate chapters even though you'll still be very much in each other's lives somehow".

"Stay kind. Keep encouraged. Much aroha and support to you both."

Tau Henare has been contacted for comment.