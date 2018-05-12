New Zealand First leader Winston Peters stopped by Rotorua for a public meeting with supporters and addressed all things from the first six months in government, to Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave and Dancing with the Stars.

Rotorua based New Zealand First deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau addressed the crowd first.

"It's been an incredibly busy time.

"I'd like to apologise to my wife publicly today for not really having seen her at all."

Peters' visit to Rotorua has been a tradition over the past nine years and Tabuteau said we had been blessed that he's always obliged.

"It's an honour to introduce the deputy prime minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs," Tabuteau said.

Peters chose not to use the lectern provided and instead spoke from behind a table.

"It's the kind of lectern some politicians use to hide from the public," he joked.

He also praised Tabuteau as a fantastic local representative.

"He's the type of man that hits the ground running, he is well read and he understands the economy."

Peters said for decades the regions had been forgotten.

"All the signs are there to see.

"Politicians have forgotten the number one objective of politics should be uplifting people's lives and improving their happiness.

"It's the people we set out to help that should be our greatest purpose. There are people whose lives and future depend on our success."

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters (left) and deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau in Rotorua. Photo/Stephen Parker

He addressed all issues from housing, infrastructure, tax and immigration, citing NZ First's plans to reduce immigration by 30,000 people per year.

"This is not an anti-immigration speech. It's an anti stupid immigration policy speech," he said.

Although he was critical of media coverage during the election Peters saved his greatest criticism for ACT Party leader and Dancing with the Stars contestant David Seymour.

"The Fred Astaire of the South Pacific. What a frightful sight that is."

Peters also addressed his impending ascent to prime minister during Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.

"We're very confident things will go smoothly.

"We're going to make it normal for people not to think having a baby impairs their future career paths."