A dazzling end to Mother's Day is promised for those in our biggest city.

Viaduct Harbour is celebrating the third and final evening of its Bright Nights lighting experience with a fireworks show in Central Auckland tonight.

The show will take place above the Viaduct Harbour Basin in Waitematā Harbour.

The fireworks will begin at 7.30pm and are expected to last six minutes. They can be viewed from vantage points around the Viaduct Precinct on Auckland's waterfront.

Choice spots include the tank farm area, the viaduct walkway around the pedestrian footbridge and both Princes and Queens wharves.

The Bright Nights lighting experience launched with fireworks on Thursday night and opened to the public on Friday night.

The free experience, curated by award-winning artist Angus Muir, comprises more than a dozen light installations inspired by the theme of clean seas and sustainability and ends tonight.