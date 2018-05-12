A fundraiser for the family of a premature baby born while her Tokoroa parents were visiting Australia has topped five figures.

Lotomau, 24, and husband Reginald Matekohi, 23, have been stuck in Australia since their daughter was born at 23 weeks on April 20.

The couple, who are University of Waikato teaching students, were visiting friends in Adelaide when Lotomau went into labour.

Baby Angelina weighed just 510g and has been in a critical condition in Adelaide Women's and Children's Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Lotomau Matekhoi holds hands with premature daughter Angelina Matekohi in Australia. Photo / Supplied

The couple expect to be stuck in Australia for four months and a Give a Little page has been set up to support them.

By this afternoon donations had reached just over $10,200.

Angelina needs support to breathe, has nutrients provided through tubes in her nose, and an IV for blood transfusions, extractions and medication.

Doctors recommended her parents limit cuddles to once a day, as it takes up a lot of Angelina's energy to be out of her incubator.

Reginald and Lotomau Matekohi. Their premature baby, Angelina Matekohi, born at just 23 weeks. Photo / Supplied

But the doting parents are still able to be involved in parts of their baby girl's care.

Reginald Matekohi said they could open the incubator to touch Angelina, help nurses change her nappy and wipe her face.

And there other ways they were giving comfort.

"We'll read stories to her, and my wife has a beautiful voice so she sings lullabies to her."