Thousands of nurses around the country are marching and rallying today for better working conditions and pay.

The Wellington group are marching to Parliament this afternoon to present a petition that has gained more than 30,000 signatures.

The march, held in unison with International Nurses Day, is the climax of a Facebook page called "New Zealand, please hear our voice" that was started by two anonymous nurses in March.

Members of the group, along with other supporters, are now joining in rallies all over New Zealand.

Advertisement

Marches are taking place in Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Hastings, Gisborne, Nelson, Hamilton, Dunedin and Whangārei.

Chronic understaffing, under-resourcing, missed breaks, unpaid overtime, and unfair wages were just a few of the frustrations echoed in the Facebook group.

Today's marches follow numerous other rallies that have been held around the country over the past couple of months.