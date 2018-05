A person is fighting for their life after the vehicle they were in hit a power pole and went down a bank in Otorohanga.

The crash, at Pokuru Rd between Morgan and Te Kawa roads, brought down power lines.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.20am.

St John Ambulance said a person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

One vehicle was involved.

The car is not blocking the road.