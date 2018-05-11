Fuelled by jealousy and owed $400, William Hillis Cottle went on a violent rampage, a court has heard.

The 20-year-old was jailed for two years two months when he appeared before the Dunedin District Court this week after pleading guilty to a slew of charges across two incidents.

The first, on July 6, took place when Cottle was driving his ute in Kaikorai Valley Rd, reports Otago Daily Times.

He spotted another vehicle heading in the other direction driven by a man he believed owed him $400.

Consumed by rage over the unpaid debt, the defendant drove at the victim, causing him to take evasive action.

Cottle pursued the man as he took off south on the motorway.

When the victim stopped in Mosgiel, the defendant pulled in behind him then proceeded to ram the Toyota Hilux three times.

The driver and his passenger got out before Cottle fled the scene.

Four months later, the man was again gripped by anger, but this time for a different reason.

Driving through Dunedin's CBD, Cottle noticed his ex-partner with another man in a Mitsubishi at a red light.

He immediately rammed them from behind, reversed and shunted them again.

"It seems to me, it was clear after the second ramming event, you decided you were going to lay in wait and deal with this man of whom you were jealous," Judge Tony Couch said.

Cottle went to his ex-girlfriend's house in Green Island and sat there until she was dropped off by the man.

Before he could drive away though, the defendant approached the vehicle wielding a large axe and tried to open the driver's door.

"When the door would not open the defendant raised the axe up above his head and swung it, using the cutting edge of the axe to smash through the driver's side window where [the victim] was sitting," the police summary said.

"When you hit the window of the car with the axe, you could easily have injured or even killed the victim sitting inside," the judge said.

What followed was a "prolonged and violent attack".Cottle dropped the axe and punched the victim in the head and body 15 times.

When his ex-partner removed the weapon from the scene, he produced a knife and cut the valve on the Mitsubishi's tyre.

Cottle was arrested days later after a manhunt in Central Otago which involved 35 police staff from around the region, as well as a helicopter, dog units and a drone.

Defence counsel John Westgate argued his client should be sentenced to home detention, noting strong family support. A report before the judge assessed the defendant as lacking remorse and insight.

"You clearly are an immature young man in many respects and have growing up to do," Judge Couch said.

Of the five references provided to the court he noted only one appeared to have knowledge of the offending.

Cottle was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay $400 reparation.