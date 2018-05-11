Police are investigating after a man was found dead this morning in a carpark in Hastings.

Police were called to a property on Pakowhai Rd at 8.58am and remain at the scene.

"This is a commercial location with adjacent tyre and carpet shops; as well as a martial arts complex," a police spokesperson said.



Inquiries are being made to ascertain the circumstances of the death.

The man is wearing a chequered grey/white long sleeve top, an orange glow vest, blue jeans and black shoes.



The man is estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s. His identity and cause of death is as yet unknown.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a scene examination is under way.

Mobil worker Richard says a cordon has been placed around a business called Kerry's Tyres.

He says there are around four or five police cars attending.

Kerry of Kerry's Tyres said the incident " has nothing to do with him".

The owner of Kupa International Martial Arts, which is above the tyre shop, says he has been told a body was found in front of the store this morning. He has not yet visited the scene.

Anyone with sightings or information is asked to contact Hawke's Bay Police.

The business is on Pakowhai Rd, Hastings.

- more to come