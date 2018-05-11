A truck and trailer transporting metal has crashed through a Mt Eden resident's fence and is leaning against the house.

A police spokeswoman said no one has been hurt but the road, at the intersection of Balmoral Rd and Ruapehu St, has been blocked off.

The crash occurred at 10pm on Friday when the truck and trailer unit, carrying a full load, jack-knifed and skidded into the property.

Police and fire services were at the scene.

Westbound traffic are having to use eastbound lanes to pass.