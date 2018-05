Hawke's Bay police have arrested a teenager following the aggravated robbery of a Maraenui shop.

They located and arrested a 16-year-old male in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Maraenui Price Cutter superette in Napier on April 23.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the Hastings District Court on Saturday.

Police said they would like to thank those people who provided information in relation to the incident.