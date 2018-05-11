The death of a retired Thames electrician caused by a faulty electric blanket comes with a chilling warning message to public.

It was announced today that Arthur Earle Plimley, 76, died of asphyxiation and smoke inhalation caused by a tampered 40-year-old electric blanket, Coroner Gordon Matenga found.

Police discovered Plimley slumped face down in his bedroom chair at 8.30pm on August 20 last year but Matenga said it was likely he died a day or two earlier.

Matenga said the cause of death was a concern and a timely reminder to encourage the public to think about their electric blankets.

"We are at present into winter and people will be reaching for their electric blankets, if they have not already done so ... it is important to consider the age of their electric blankets and perhaps get them checked."

Matenga found that Plimley's blanket was of an antiquated design and had been modified to allow the voltage to increase.

"Mr Plimley had conducted what I will call 'creative' electrical work."

He said it was likely that the electric blanket had completely by-passed the distribution board and the fuses and other safety devices, which ordinary attach to an electrical circuit at home.

But he said Plimley had the electrical experience and nous to undertake this work.

Matenga said he also encouraged members of the public to check their smoke alarms.

Plimley had three smoke alarms, two were not operational and the other was destroyed in the fire and it was unknown if it was working at the time.

Matenga said Plimley had purchased new smoke alarms but had not got around to replacing them.

"Smoke alarms save lives. This is a message which the New Zealand public are aware of but should again be reinforced."