Speed cameras will never be popular and the more effective they get, the less popular they may be. Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter tells us today she is considering a much more effective type of camera for accident-prone stretches of road.

Instead of one camera taking a snapshot of vehicles exceeding the speed limit, cameras will be stationed at each end of a dangerous stretch and they will photograph every vehicle, calculate the average speed of each and ticket those that exceeded the limit.

In a sense it would seem fairer than a single camera, an average speed from one point to another is a more accurate reflection of a driver's behaviour than a snapshot that may catch a momentary offence, especially if the camera is set up on a downhill slope. And a point-to-point section control system allows those who spot the first camera to drop their speed before they pass the second one.

But Genter is under no illusions the change would be welcomed by motorists. The previous Government shied away from the idea, fearing the system would be accused of more effective "revenue-grabbing". It is high time that tired charge was ignored.

Advertisement

The police do not need revenue from speed cameras, all governments are sensitive to police needs. Speed camera fines are probably not big revenue earners in any case. Many are for offences not much over the limit and the corresponding fine seems hardly enough to cover the cost of handling, printing and postage.

The annoyance and inconvenience of paying them usually punishes the offender more than the monetary loss.

It can also be annoying cameras are set for so little tolerance, especially when police crack down on speed in holiday periods. The victims can be city commuters suddenly finding themselves in light traffic and keen to get home while summer sunshine lasts.

But there is no arguing with police who say speed is the greatest killer on the roads. The toll is rising again year by year. The Government has put road safety high in its transport policy priorities and we may see lower permitted speeds on all open roads without a median barrier.

Even on Auckland motorways, an 80km/h limit seems to be creeping in for longer stretches.

The lower the limit, the more infuriating speed cameras may be, but a point to point system sounds fairer. Genter should go for it.