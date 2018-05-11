Two men arrested in relation to a homicide investigation in Mangere have appeared in court this afternoon.

The pair were arrested this morning and charged with murder and attempted murder after the death of Epalahame Tu'uheava, 28, and serious injury of his wife, Yolanda Mele Tu'uheava, 25.

Both men charged were granted name suppression and any other details that may identify them are also suppressed - including any affiliations.

They appeared in the Manukau District Court; one wearing a boiler suit.

Advertisement

The men are due to make their next appearance at the Auckland High Court on May 30.

The judge said suppression of names and other identifying details will lift then.

The arrests follow the discovery of a man and woman on the side of Greenwood Rd, in Mangere, early last week.

The young parents had suffered gunshot wounds.

The surviving victim remains in hospital, recovering from her injuries.