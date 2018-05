A popular tourist highway has been blocked by a crash involving two trucks.

The collision occurred on the 309 Rd, Manaia, in the Coromandel, between Mahukirau Rd and Hodder West Rd.

Both trucks are blocking the road on the Whitianga side of the summit.

No one was injured in the crash.

The road will be blocked for at least one hour.

Motorists are asked to delay their journey if possible, as there will be a wait.