A Nomads gang member has been jailed for more than two years after randomly turning up at an off-duty policeman's home and subjecting him to a brutal assault.

Norton Lindsay Adams, a 26-year-old patched gang member, showed up at the policeman's Charteris Bay home on Canterbury's Banks Peninsula with two others one night last July.

One, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly knocked on the policeman's door and when he answered, claimed to be a police officer from Christchurch.

The constable said he also was a police officer and asked to see their ID.

The person asked him to do the same.

When he did so, they tried to grab the police ID, the summary of facts says.

When the officer told them to leave the property, they refused and repeatedly asked what house number they were at.

The policeman started to make an arrest and a scuffle broke out.

Adams then came running towards the victim and punched him twice in the face, breaking his glasses. The force of the punches caused the victim to stagger backwards towards his door.

Adams then stomped on the victim's right bare foot before he managed to get inside, slam shut the door, and phone 111.

Police soon found Adams driving erratically and pulled him over. They found a pump-action shotgun inside the vehicle.

The victim suffered a bleeding nose, fat lip, scratching on his arms, tenderness to his right arm and sore and a swollen left knee and right foot.

Judge Jane Farish jailed Adams today for two years, seven months.