Day one of the renewed search for missing autistic man Nigel Peterson failed to locate him but police are satisfied with the progress made.

The search for Nigel, who went missing on November 17 last year, was reopened after extensive scientific research revealed new information.

A city and district-wide search failed to find him at the time of his disappearance.

A police team of six begin the three-day search today, focusing on bush, scrub and waterway areas at the Rotorua Golf Club and Arikikapakapa Reserve.

Rotorua police Constable John Frederickson said the search penetrated into some thick scrub, expanding and pushing into areas they had not previously searched.

A cadaver dog was utilised in the search.

"I am satisfied that we've done the best we can in that area.

"We've done a really good search today and it's another area we can discount."

Frederickson said it was the first case in the country he knew of that had used scientific research in this way.

Searchers look for Nigel Peterson at Rotorua Golf Club and Arikikapakapa Reserve. Photo/Stephen Parker

"It would have been magic to have that available at the start but it just wasn't possible.

"We're trying to push the envelope out to get the job done."

This afternoon a team of six police officers and five volunteers met to plan for the weekend's search.

"It's not just a whimsical look wherever, it's all based off the information we have available.

"We've gone back through all credible sightings to give the search group a better understanding of the thinking behind the search."

The team will be joined by a larger team with around 20 Search and Rescue volunteers from tomorrow onwards.

"We are getting as many people as we can out and about on the search.

"The family is going to maintain a vigil in Rotorua."

Tomorrow's search will start at 8am working south towards Highland Loop Rd.

"We've already been around that area, but we will be penetrating further.

With rain forecast for Sunday the search may be postponed, Frederickson said.

"We started out all guns blazing but the reality is it can get quite dark under the forest.

"We don't want to jeopardise our chances because it is dark."

Frederickson said the search had begun positively and that would continue through the weekend.