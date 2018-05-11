The Government will contribute $15,000 to the Rotorua Lakes Manaakitanga Mayoral Relief Fund to help families affected by recent flooding.

The Rotorua Mayoral relief fund will prioritise those who are experiencing extra financial costs or burden because of the flooding, family or personal crisis and costs not covered by insurance or other funds such as Work and Income support.

Past relief funds have been used to help pay for heating, petrol, one-off medical costs, and establishment fees for telephone connections.

The funding was announced during Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's visit to Rotorua today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Rotorua Lakes Council is preparing for another wet weekend nearly two weeks after the damaging floods.

It said today that while the welfare of affected residents was Civil Defence's ongoing priority, a contingency plan was in place in preparation for rain.

MetService has predicted rain for Rotorua today which is expected to continue until early next week.

Forecasters say there is potential for a complex weather system to impact on Saturday evening through to Sunday.

The Rotorua Lakes Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council have been working together to see what remedial work needs to be tackled in preparation for the weekend.

The regional council has started remedial works on the Ngongotaha, Puarenga, Utuhina, Awahou and Waiteti Streams.

Its flood gauges are in place on the Ngongotaha Stream and will provide an early indication of potential flooding.

The aim is to complete remedial work on the Ngongotaha Stream by the end of today. Contractors are continuing remedial works on damaged roads including Tarawera Rd.

The short-term objective for Tarawera Rd, where there is an underslip near Buried Village, is to carry out work to reduce further erosion.

More rain is expected this weekend - here is something you can do to help. There are approximately 5,200 cesspits... Posted by Rotorua Lakes Council on Thursday, 10 May 2018

Due to heavy leaf fall, contractors have also cleared grates in flood-prone urban areas, however residents are being encouraged to clear the grates outside their property and monitor them over the weekend.

As Civil Defence transitions into the recovery phase, flood-affected residents are still being identified and urged to get in touch with the council if they have not already, on 0800 020 001 or 348 4199.

A total of 864 welfare visits and 296 building inspections have been done. Ninety-two of those properties, most of them residential, have been deemed uninhabitable.

Welfare support:

- If you have been affected by the storm on April 29, please contact council on 0800 020 001 or 348 4199

- If you haven't already, please let your insurer know about your situation

- If you need emergency accommodation contact council on 0800 020 001 or 348 4199; and

-If financial help is needed phone Ministry of Social Development on 0800 559 009 or visit workandincome.govt.nz

-The Temporary Accommodation Service has been activated by the Government to support people displaced by the flooding. More information on the service can be found at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz

The Civil Defence Hub in Ngongotaha will be open daily for people to drop in for updates or if they need assistance or advice:

Where: 7 Oakland Pl, Ngongotaha (blue shipping container)

When: 1pm – 4pm Monday to Friday

10am – 2pm Saturday & Sunday

Donations:

Please remember, if you wish to make a donation to help people who have been affected, you can give a koha (donation) via:

- Account name: Mayoral Manaakitanga Relief Fund

- Account number: 02-0412-0234516-006

- How: Direct Credit or in person at Rotorua Lakes Council building.

Details: No specific statement details are needed.