Two South Auckland men have been arrested in relation to last week's fatal shooting in Māngere.

A 24-year-old and a 30-year-old have been charged this morning with murder and attempted murder of Epalahame Tu'uheava, 28, who was found dead on Greenwood Rd last week.

Tu'uheava was shot at least once in the head, and a woman - who was found lying next to the dead man - had suffered serious injuries, including gunshot wounds.

"This was a violent incident that shocked the community and we hope the arrests today will provide some reassurance to the surviving victim, the families affected, as well as the wider public," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said.

"Our investigation remains ongoing and further inquiries will continue to be made in relation to this incident."

The female victim in this attack remains in hospital where she continues to recover from her injuries.

The two men are scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court later today.