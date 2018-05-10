Western Line train services in Auckland were suspended for a time this morning, after a train stopped in its tracks.

Auckland Transport said a safety override caused a train on Auckland's Western Line to stop.

Spokesman Mark Hannan said it's a feature built into trains, to immobilise them.

He said there are number of factors which could have caused it, including something on the tracks or driver error.

Hannan said the driver who was seen walking away from the train, had actually gone to get help.

The train's systems had to be rebooted, and it was out of service for about half an hour.

Witnesses told Newstalk ZB the train stopped and the driver just walked away.

Traffic built up on Morningside Dr and New North Rd as a result.

Western Line services were already disrupted due to the partial closure of Britomart, following Wednesday's train derailment.

Train services are now returning to normal.