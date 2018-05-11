The resurrection of a New Zealand forestry service based in Rotorua has been celebrated with the launch of Te Uru Rākau.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, minister Shane Jones, Associate Forestry Minister Meka Whaitiri, New Zealand First deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau and Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey attended the launch of Te Uru Rākau in Rotorua today, where the name and new branding was unveiled.

Te Uru Rākau will have its head office in regional New Zealand – honouring the coalition commitment made between New Zealand First and Labour.

"This Government has been clear about its commitment to New Zealand's forestry sector and the One Billion Trees planting programme," Jones said.

"I believe Te Uru Rākau will play a key role in supporting and promoting our vision for a flourishing forestry sector, delivering sustainable jobs in our regions, forestry workforce development and training, economic growth while helping meet our country's climate change targets.

"New Zealand's old forestry service was disestablished in 1987 and in recent years our forestry sector has experienced decline but we're determined to shine the spotlight on forestry once more.

"Te Uru Rākau will build a strong and dedicated forestry presence in Rotorua, recognising that Rotorua is at the heart of the forestry sector in New Zealand. Forestry is our third largest export earner – with an annual gross income of about $5.0 billion – and has the potential to grow.

"I'm pleased to be able to announce today that Budget 2018 will set aside $15 million of operating funds to boost the capability of the new service, enabling it to work with landowners, provide forestry expertise and deliver on the Government's forestry objectives."

New Zealand First deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau welcomed the launch.



"As an MP based in Rotorua, I'm particularly happy to see our region's proud forestry industry once again put in the spotlight," Fletcher Tabuteau said.



"New Zealand First has been clear in its determination to return prosperity to the regions and strengthen the forestry industry, a sector which has great potential for growth," Tabuteau said.



"It's important that Te Uru Rākau has a strong presence in our regions and having the head office in Rotorua reflects its status as being at the heart of the country's forestry industry."

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey said today's announcement showed key government departments could be outside of Auckland and Wellington.

"Basing Te Uru Rākau in the heart of Aotearoa's forestry sector, just makes sense.



"As the local Waiariki MP, I am proud to be part of this coalition Government's promise to get things moving for one of our region's most dominant industries.



"A promise delivered, which will lead to jobs for our people, for Māori, and for our entire region.

Coffey said he would be working to ensure other 'forgotten' forestry towns like Kaingaroa and Murupara were also part of the forestry industry's current growth.

"Today is also a win in terms of kaitiakitanga, as Te Uru Rākau reinforces our commitment to offsetting carbon emissions, and making New Zealand a global leader against the dangers of climate change."