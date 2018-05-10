Tomorrow could be a wet and wild day in Northland with a low coming from the Tasman Sea likely to bring periods of heavy rain across the region.

The MetService has issued a severe weather watch for most of the country tomorrow, with a heavy rain watch for Northland from 9 am to 6pm.

During that time there will be periods of rain, with localised heavy falls. Rainfall amounts may reach short duration warning criteria - which is 100mm of rain in 24 hours - in localised areas.

MetService said A low over the Tasman Sea is expected to move southeast over the lower South Island today (Friday). An associated front moves onto the North Island today, becoming slow moving over central areas during tomorrow.

Rain will continue in Northland, although not as heavy, on Sunday and into Monday, with things starting to clear up on Tuesday. Throughout this period the temperatures are expected to remain relatively high for the time of year, with highs between 21C-23C and overnight lows between 15C and 17C.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any areas in this rain watch needs upgrading to a full rain warning, or further areas are added.

To get the latest weather information go to the Herald weather section or to www.metservice.com.