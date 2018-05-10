Auckland's King's College and Otahuhu College are in lockdown while police search for an individual.

Armed police have been seen entering Otahuhu College.

Otahuhu College confirmed that both schools are now in lockdown while King's College posted an emergency notification on it's website saying there is "currently an issue in the vicinity of the College".

A police spokesperson said they are in attendance at an unfolding incident at Otahuhu College where they are searching for an individual.

They say the schools are in lockdown and armed Police are also at the scene as a precaution.

A student spoke to Newstalk ZB's Leighton Smith from the chemistry lab at King's College.

"The school told us just lock all the rooms, and go into the lockdown procedures that we have practiced before," they said.

"We heard helicopters circling the school. There was a SWAT team roaming the school as well.

"What we've been informed by the school is there is a dangerous person around the school and we need to remain in lockdown at the moment.

The 16-year-old student said a few people are worried but most people are doing their best to remain calm.

"The school's done well to handle the situation we've trained for the lockdown situation before, and we're following it as best as we can."

A student at one of the schools told the Herald by email: "My school went into lockdown about 9.30 and we haven't been allowed out of our classrooms since."

Another student emailed to say was inside a classroom and had been told to keep quiet.

"We are in the classroom under the desks and we are safe at the moment. We are all messaging our friends and family."

He said there were 24 people sheltering in his classroom.

"We've have told nothing official from our maths teacher but my father who is at the golf course is also in lockdown."

A woman with two brothers attending King's College said they were seeking refuge.

"One is hidden in a room and the other is under his desk."

They had been told not to use their mobile devices, but had managed to get a short message through.

"One of them sent me a message to say they were safe.

"I am a bit scared for them, I don't want it to a copycat of what has happened in the United States."

A spokesman for the Royal Auckland Golf Club next door said police had asked them to get everybody off the golf course.

"We heard the King's College alarm go off, but police have given us no indication about what is happening, only saying to clear the golf course."

Police said there are no road closures at this stage.

However, Police are asking people to avoid the area, including the area around Middlemore.