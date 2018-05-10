Police have identified the driver who died after a police pursuit in Kawerau early this morning.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor has confirmed this morning the driver was a 25-year-old man.

His family has been notified and police expect to release the name to the public later today.

The incident began at about 3.30am this morning as a police unit were carrying out a vehicle stop on River Rd, Kawerau.

McGregor said a car went past at speed towards the end of the vehicle stop.

"The unit then got back into their car and attempted to stop the vehicle but lost sight of it.

"He was travelling well in excess of the 50km/h speed limit; staff themselves said that he was going for it."

He said staff and an independent witness said the vehicle "came out of nowhere".

Soon after police found the vehicle on the side of the road with its lights off, McGregor said.

"As they approached the vehicle it took off at speed and a very short time later the vehicle lost control on a bend and crashed into a tree.

"The driver died at the scene."

McGregor said the car was extensively damaged and the man was not able to be identified at the scene.

"It was probably about three hours before we actually removed the vehicle from the scene."

McGregor would not confirm how long the pursuit lasted but said the incident was "fast-moving and happened in an extremely short time frame".

He said police had been with the man's family this morning and were supporting them at this time.

"It's an absolute tragedy to lose anyone on our roads. My condolences go out

to his family.

"I have spoken to the staff this morning, they are very upset. This is something they don't come to work to have to deal with, they're here they want to do a good job and to keep their communities safe."

It was not yet known whether the driver was known to police, McGregor said.

"Our staff always assess the risk of whether or not to engage a driver who fails to stop for police, and continue to monitor risk factors throughout.

"We take these decisions very seriously, and need to maintain a balance between ensuring public safety, and upholding the law."

He said the message to drivers was to pull over and stop.

"This person would still be alive today if he had actually stopped. You look at the consequences in terms of his family, the tragic loss they've suffered and what they've had to go through, no one wants that.

"All people actually have to do is obey the police rules and if an officer indicates for you to stop, do so."

There will be an internal investigation regarding the incident and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been formally notified, both of which are standard procedure.

A Serious Crash Unit investigation is also under way to establish the full

circumstances of the crash.

McGregor said the investigation would determine why the man was driving at such speeds and whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.