An elderly woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit at a pedestrian crossing in Stratford.

Sergeant Andrew Russ of Stratford Police said the local woman, who is aged in her 80s, was hit at around 7am in foggy conditions on Thursday morning.

Russ said a southbound car hit the woman who went up onto the bonnet and was flung onto the road.

Stratford's main street, Broadway, was closed until at least lunchtime while investigations were carried out.

The woman was taken to New Plymouth Hospital and was in a critical condition. The driver of the stopped and called 111 and helped police with inquiries.

Serious crash investigators were called from Palmerston North to survey the scene and diversions remained in place until around lunchtime.

Russ urged pedestrians and motorists to be vigilant, especially in bad weather conditions.

"Pedestrians, whilst they have the right of way , they need to ensure cars have seen them and know they are going to stop before they step out - but it's also up to the drivers of cars to look out for pedestrians and stop too.''