Four people have escaped uninjured after their car collided with a train at a crossing on State Highway 2 in Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said the car and train collided at the crossing in Paengaroa near Wilson Rd South and Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Rd about 4.44am.

All four occupants were able to get out of the car and were uninjured, she said.

The vehicle has been moved off the tracks.