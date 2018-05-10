A wet weekend is on the way for almost the entire country, with rain due to set in for the upper North Island from about midday.

An Antarctic storm that lashed southeast Australia with rain and snow this week has crossed the Tasman Sea, and is one of two low pressure systems set to wreak havoc here this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Matthew Ford said the first deepening low was arriving on the West Coast this morning bringing periods of rain.

An unsettled weekend beckons as the first of two lows is set to cross NZ tomorrow. The second, larger, area of low pressure moves in from the west on Sunday, though Mothers in the lower South Island are forecast to see a dry morning. For more details: https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^AC pic.twitter.com/LMzgHF4lj2 — MetService (@MetService) May 10, 2018

An associated front has also started hitting the North Island, bringing rain first to Taranaki and Auckland by midday.

The morning will include mostly scattered showers and cloud across the country, except for the most western areas where heavy rain is forecast.

By this afternoon rain will have spread over much of the country, with the heaviest falls in the west of both the North and South Islands.

A severe rain watch is in place for Westland south of Hokitika to 11pm tonight, with up to 120mm forecast in the ranges.

Northwest of Nelson and Mt Taranaki could also see some heavy falls through to this afternoon.

On Saturday and Sunday, a low over the western Tasman Sea is expected to maintain a moist north to northeast flow over the country.

There will likely be heavy rain across the upper North Island Saturday, and in western areas on Sunday, especially in the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne ranges, where it may continue into Monday.

Northwest Nelson and Westland may also see heavy rain Sunday.

"Overall we are in for a pretty unsettled weekend," Ford said.

Temperatures are forecast to stay fairly mild in the North Island due to the northerly flow, with Auckland forecast to hover around 20C through to mid next week.

First we go above to show the cloud & observed lightning....then we go inside the cloud to show the rain.



Message: first batch of rain to impact west coast South Island tomorrow AM followed by west North Island tomorrow PM. Heaviest rain North Island comes after.

~Chris pic.twitter.com/Z3hFiAIxmw — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 10, 2018

The South Island however is in for a cool southerly change on Saturday, with Christchurch dropping to a maximum of 14C, and just 11C on Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the low teens across the South Island through next week.

On Monday the rain looks to clear over the North Island but there could still be a showery northwest flow.

Today's weather

• Whangarei

Cloudy. Showers developing morning then rain by evening. Northerlies. 22C high, 17C overnight.

• Auckland

Cloudy. Showers developing morning, turning to rain afternoon. Northerlies. 20C high, 16C overnight.

• Hamilton

Cloudy, showers developing in the morning, then rain from afternoon. Northerlies. 19C high, 15C overnight.

• Tauranga

Morning showers then rain from afternoon. Northerlies. 20C high, 16C overnight.

• New Plymouth

Periods of rain, easing to showers evening. Strong northerlies, easing evening. 19C high, 12C overnight.

• Napier

Cloudy, with occasional light rain until evening. Northerlies. 19C high, 13C overnight.

• Wellington​

Occasional rain. Northerlies, becoming strong in the afternoon. 17C high, 12C overnight.

• Nelson​

Rain developing morning with brisk northerlies, clearing evening. 18C high, 11C overnight.

• Christchurch​

Overcast until afternoon with rain at times, then becoming fine and northeasterlies easing. 16C high, 9C overnight.

• Dunedin​

Overcast, and rain at times from late morning. Northeasterlies changing to brisk southwesterlies evening. 14C high, 8C overnight.