One person has been seriously injured after a car hit a pedestrian in Auckland.

The serious crash unit has been advised of the incident that occurred at the intersection of Blakeborough Drive and Forest Hill Rd at 5.50pm.

NZTA says Forest Hill Rd is closed between Blakeborough Drive and Richards Ave and warned motorists of significant delays.

Auckland Transport has advised bus diversions are in place for routes 873X, 875 and 879 via Shakespeare Rd and East Coast Rd.