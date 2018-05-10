Two more have been rushed to hospital from an Auckland office building after being struck ill - less than 12 hours after a suspected gas leak hospitalised a dozen workers.

Emergency service received initial reports that two patients were convulsing - however this was later debunked by Fire and Emergency NZ staff.

The whole building was being systematically evacuated around 7pm and would remain closed until tomorrow morning.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed another two people have been taken from Augusta Building, on Victoria St West, to Auckland hospital, after falling sick.

Both patients were in a moderate condition.

Eight more were being assessed at the scene by St John Ambulance staff.

The spokeswoman said St John was called to the scene shortly after 5.30pm. Three ambulances and three medical managers were there.

A witness at the scene said the St John ambulance staff were accompanied by two fire trucks and three police cars.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Hazmat team were also there.

One lane on Victoria St West was closed between Albert St and Queen St.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to get to the bottom of what caused the leak earlier today.

Photo / NZME

The patients were rushed to Auckland Hospital complaining of nausea and shortness of breath after four floors of the Augusta Building were evacuated around 9am.

Some of the patients were also vomiting following the incident.

A spokesman from Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed at least two fire engines returned to the scene just before 6pm.

He could not confirm whether anyone had been in the building, but said firefighters were inside.

St John Ambulance were also aware of a potential second incident.

A spokesman from Augusta Building said the landlord and building manager would be assisting Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Worksafe with an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary testing carried out by FENZ, Police and the defence force had not identified the source of the fumes, he said.

"Subsequent oxygen tests are normal with zero pollutants identified in the contamination testing."

Tenants initially evacuated the building as a precaution, and the building has been cleared for re-entry and tenants have reoccupied the building.

The spokesman said the building's management team would provide an update.

Fire and Emergency's assistant area commander Dave Woon told Newstalk the building has since fully reopened.

Gas and chemical detectors came up with nothing, he said, and the cause of the drama is still a mystery.

"From our perspective, [we're] very happy the building's safe, so there's not much more we can do.

"That's not to say the building owners won't be looking at it, and they may find something that we've missed, but I'd be surprised if they did."

Despite that, Woon said it was clear something in the building had caused the sickness, due to the uniformity of the symptoms.

Qantas said several people had become unwell after fumes became apparent in its office at about 9am.

A spokesman for the company said Qantas would be investigating - but that currently the focus was on the welfare of the affected employees.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a number of people were taken to hospital in a stable condition," he said.

"They are our first concern and we are monitoring their progress.