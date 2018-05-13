The highly addictive drug methamphetamine has spread its tentacles across New Zealand, and reducing supply needed to be a focus for authorities, says the manager of a drug education business.

Dale Kirk, of Methcon, is holding a series of hard-hitting lectures in Northland to educate families and the public about meth and its dangers.

The lectures will feature video presentations of what happens when using meth and the physical damage to users.

The 'Not Even Once - Saying No to Meth' programme has been shown in more than 100 high schools and this will be the first time it has been opened up to the public.

"We are trying to be the fence at the top of the cliff. It's a highly addictive drug and our message is about prevention," Kirk, a former drug squad detective, said.

"You will laugh, you may cry, you could be horrified, but you will definitely be enlightened by the experience. This is an 'eye-opener' like no other, and if you are looking for food for thought, this is a feast like no other you will have experienced."

He said Northland was not alone when it came to the meth problem and its availability.

"It has spread its tentacles across New Zealand. We need to reduce demand to reduce supply and we can't arrest our way out this."

Despite continual seizures of meth in Northland, police this month said they had seen no visible impact on its availability as demand continued to grow and the price drop.

Results of the latest Massey University Illicit Drug Monitoring Systems showed a sharp rise in supply and declining prices for meth, from 2015 to 2016 in Auckland and Christchurch. It was a trend authorities also noticed in Northland.

The region's top police officer, Superintendent Russell Le Prou, said despite a focus on seizing meth there appeared to be no visible impact on its availability.

The Massey University report revealed the average price of a gram of meth declined in Auckland from $579 in 2015 to $485 in 2016, and in Christchurch from $1002 in 2015 to $746 in 2016.

In Northland police said the average price per gram of meth in the region fluctuated depending on demand and supply between $500-$700 with the average being $650 - down from about $1000 per gram.

Le Prou said concentrating on demand would take some time to see change.

• Dates for the Northland events: Forum North Whangārei June 18, The Turner Centre Kerikeri June 25, Te Ahu Centre Kaitāia on July 2. Book at methcon.co.nz