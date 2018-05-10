One of US President Donald Trump's top spies has paid a visit to the Beehive today.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats met with New Zealand and Australian intelligence officials and the US Ambassador Scott Brown in Wellington, according to Sky News.

Coats oversees the United States' intelligence community including the CIA and the National Security Agency. He reports directly to President Trump.

His predecessor was James Clapper, who visited New Zealand in 2016 for talks with Government and spy chiefs.

Coats succeeded from James Clapper last year. Photo / AP

The US Embassy would not confirm Coats' visit, but said the NZ Government was hosting routine security meetings with US officials.

"The meetings will be wide-ranging and cover a broad range of security issues," a spokeswoman said.

"These consultations are part of our regular bilateral and multilateral engagement in support of common interests."